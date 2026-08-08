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DAK: Dakota Active Equity ETF
DAK exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.78 and at a high of 28.78.
Follow Dakota Active Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DAK stock price today?
Dakota Active Equity ETF stock is priced at 28.78 today. It trades within 28.78 - 28.78, yesterday's close was 28.91, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of DAK shows these updates.
Does Dakota Active Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Dakota Active Equity ETF is currently valued at 28.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.97% and USD. View the chart live to track DAK movements.
How to buy DAK stock?
You can buy Dakota Active Equity ETF shares at the current price of 28.78. Orders are usually placed near 28.78 or 29.08, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DAK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DAK stock?
Investing in Dakota Active Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.30 - 30.12 and current price 28.78. Many compare -4.45% and 8.60% before placing orders at 28.78 or 29.08. Explore the DAK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dakota Active Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dakota Active Equity ETF in the past year was 30.12. Within 25.30 - 30.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dakota Active Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dakota Active Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dakota Active Equity ETF (DAK) over the year was 25.30. Comparing it with the current 28.78 and 25.30 - 30.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DAK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DAK stock split?
Dakota Active Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.91, and 10.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.91
- Open
- 28.78
- Bid
- 28.78
- Ask
- 29.08
- Low
- 28.78
- High
- 28.78
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- -4.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.60%
- Year Change
- 10.97%