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DADS: Direxion Digital Advertising ETF
DADS exchange rate has changed by -1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.72 and at a high of 19.78.
Follow Direxion Digital Advertising ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is DADS stock price today?
Direxion Digital Advertising ETF stock is priced at 19.72 today. It trades within 19.72 - 19.78, yesterday's close was 19.92, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of DADS shows these updates.
Does Direxion Digital Advertising ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Digital Advertising ETF is currently valued at 19.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.45% and USD. View the chart live to track DADS movements.
How to buy DADS stock?
You can buy Direxion Digital Advertising ETF shares at the current price of 19.72. Orders are usually placed near 19.72 or 20.02, while 8 and -0.30% show market activity. Follow DADS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DADS stock?
Investing in Direxion Digital Advertising ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.29 - 22.50 and current price 19.72. Many compare -0.05% and 0.83% before placing orders at 19.72 or 20.02. Explore the DADS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Digital Advertising ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Digital Advertising ETF in the past year was 22.50. Within 18.29 - 22.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Digital Advertising ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Digital Advertising ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Digital Advertising ETF (DADS) over the year was 18.29. Comparing it with the current 19.72 and 18.29 - 22.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DADS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DADS stock split?
Direxion Digital Advertising ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.92, and -1.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.92
- Open
- 19.78
- Bid
- 19.72
- Ask
- 20.02
- Low
- 19.72
- High
- 19.78
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -1.00%
- Month Change
- -0.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.83%
- Year Change
- -1.45%