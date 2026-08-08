- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DABS: DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF
DABS exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.31 and at a high of 50.41.
Follow DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DABS stock price today?
DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF stock is priced at 50.35 today. It trades within 50.31 - 50.41, yesterday's close was 50.25, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of DABS shows these updates.
Does DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF stock pay dividends?
DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF is currently valued at 50.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.64% and USD. View the chart live to track DABS movements.
How to buy DABS stock?
You can buy DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF shares at the current price of 50.35. Orders are usually placed near 50.35 or 50.65, while 35 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow DABS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DABS stock?
Investing in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.19 - 51.46 and current price 50.35. Many compare 0.26% and -1.51% before placing orders at 50.35 or 50.65. Explore the DABS price chart live with daily changes.
What are DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the past year was 51.46. Within 50.19 - 51.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF (DABS) over the year was 50.19. Comparing it with the current 50.35 and 50.19 - 51.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DABS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DABS stock split?
DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.25, and -1.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.25
- Open
- 50.41
- Bid
- 50.35
- Ask
- 50.65
- Low
- 50.31
- High
- 50.41
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.51%
- Year Change
- -1.64%