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CWVX: Tradr 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF
CWVX exchange rate has changed by 12.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.45 and at a high of 18.48.
Follow Tradr 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CWVX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF stock is priced at 18.35 today. It trades within 16.45 - 18.48, yesterday's close was 16.31, and trading volume reached 617. The live price chart of CWVX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF is currently valued at 18.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 66.67% and USD. View the chart live to track CWVX movements.
How to buy CWVX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF shares at the current price of 18.35. Orders are usually placed near 18.35 or 18.65, while 617 and 2.29% show market activity. Follow CWVX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CWVX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 4.08 - 56.96 and current price 18.35. Many compare 57.11% and -9.20% before placing orders at 18.35 or 18.65. Explore the CWVX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF in the past year was 56.96. Within 4.08 - 56.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF (CWVX) over the year was 4.08. Comparing it with the current 18.35 and 4.08 - 56.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CWVX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CWVX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.31, and 66.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.31
- Open
- 17.94
- Bid
- 18.35
- Ask
- 18.65
- Low
- 16.45
- High
- 18.48
- Volume
- 617
- Daily Change
- 12.51%
- Month Change
- 57.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.20%
- Year Change
- 66.67%