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CVNY: YieldMax CVNA Option Income Strategy ETF
CVNY exchange rate has changed by 3.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.35 and at a high of 21.78.
Follow YieldMax CVNA Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CVNY stock price today?
YieldMax CVNA Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 21.49 today. It trades within 21.35 - 21.78, yesterday's close was 20.83, and trading volume reached 36. The live price chart of CVNY shows these updates.
Does YieldMax CVNA Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax CVNA Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 21.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -23.52% and USD. View the chart live to track CVNY movements.
How to buy CVNY stock?
You can buy YieldMax CVNA Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 21.49. Orders are usually placed near 21.49 or 21.79, while 36 and -0.56% show market activity. Follow CVNY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CVNY stock?
Investing in YieldMax CVNA Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.96 - 30.16 and current price 21.49. Many compare 8.32% and -20.23% before placing orders at 21.49 or 21.79. Explore the CVNY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax CVNA Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax CVNA Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 30.16. Within 17.96 - 30.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax CVNA Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax CVNA Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax CVNA Option Income Strategy ETF (CVNY) over the year was 17.96. Comparing it with the current 21.49 and 17.96 - 30.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CVNY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CVNY stock split?
YieldMax CVNA Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.83, and -23.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.83
- Open
- 21.61
- Bid
- 21.49
- Ask
- 21.79
- Low
- 21.35
- High
- 21.78
- Volume
- 36
- Daily Change
- 3.17%
- Month Change
- 8.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.23%
- Year Change
- -23.52%