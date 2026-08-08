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CUSD: CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration ETF
CUSD exchange rate has changed by 1.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.23 and at a high of 19.90.
Follow CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CUSD stock price today?
CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration ETF stock is priced at 19.42 today. It trades within 19.23 - 19.90, yesterday's close was 19.11, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of CUSD shows these updates.
Does CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration ETF stock pay dividends?
CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration ETF is currently valued at 19.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.36% and USD. View the chart live to track CUSD movements.
How to buy CUSD stock?
You can buy CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration ETF shares at the current price of 19.42. Orders are usually placed near 19.42 or 19.72, while 14 and 0.99% show market activity. Follow CUSD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CUSD stock?
Investing in CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.42 - 21.78 and current price 19.42. Many compare -1.87% and 1.94% before placing orders at 19.42 or 19.72. Explore the CUSD price chart live with daily changes.
What are CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration ETF in the past year was 21.78. Within 17.42 - 21.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration ETF performance using the live chart.
What are CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration ETF (CUSD) over the year was 17.42. Comparing it with the current 19.42 and 17.42 - 21.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CUSD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CUSD stock split?
CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.11, and 0.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.11
- Open
- 19.23
- Bid
- 19.42
- Ask
- 19.72
- Low
- 19.23
- High
- 19.90
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 1.62%
- Month Change
- -1.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.94%
- Year Change
- 0.36%