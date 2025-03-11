QuotesSections
Currencies / CURIW
Back to US Stock Market

CURIW: CuriosityStream Inc - Warrant

0.0261 USD 0.0017 (6.12%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CURIW exchange rate has changed by -6.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0261 and at a high of 0.0261.

Follow CuriosityStream Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CURIW News

Daily Range
0.0261 0.0261
Year Range
0.0151 0.2400
Previous Close
0.0278
Open
0.0261
Bid
0.0261
Ask
0.0291
Low
0.0261
High
0.0261
Volume
1
Daily Change
-6.12%
Month Change
14.98%
6 Months Change
0.00%
Year Change
24.29%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev