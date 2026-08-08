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CTW: CTW Cayman
CTW exchange rate has changed by 2.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.41 and at a high of 2.53.
Follow CTW Cayman dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CTW stock price today?
CTW Cayman stock is priced at 2.49 today. It trades within 2.41 - 2.53, yesterday's close was 2.44, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of CTW shows these updates.
Does CTW Cayman stock pay dividends?
CTW Cayman is currently valued at 2.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.66% and USD. View the chart live to track CTW movements.
How to buy CTW stock?
You can buy CTW Cayman shares at the current price of 2.49. Orders are usually placed near 2.49 or 2.79, while 19 and 2.47% show market activity. Follow CTW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CTW stock?
Investing in CTW Cayman involves considering the yearly range 1.10 - 3.14 and current price 2.49. Many compare 2.47% and 64.90% before placing orders at 2.49 or 2.79. Explore the CTW price chart live with daily changes.
What are CTW Cayman stock highest prices?
The highest price of CTW Cayman in the past year was 3.14. Within 1.10 - 3.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track CTW Cayman performance using the live chart.
What are CTW Cayman stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CTW Cayman (CTW) over the year was 1.10. Comparing it with the current 2.49 and 1.10 - 3.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CTW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CTW stock split?
CTW Cayman has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.44, and 11.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.44
- Open
- 2.43
- Bid
- 2.49
- Ask
- 2.79
- Low
- 2.41
- High
- 2.53
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 2.05%
- Month Change
- 2.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 64.90%
- Year Change
- 11.66%