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CTIF: Castellan Targeted Income ETF
CTIF exchange rate has changed by 2.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.59 and at a high of 55.59.
Follow Castellan Targeted Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is CTIF stock price today?
Castellan Targeted Income ETF stock is priced at 55.59 today. It trades within 55.59 - 55.59, yesterday's close was 54.01, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of CTIF shows these updates.
Does Castellan Targeted Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Castellan Targeted Income ETF is currently valued at 55.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.87% and USD. View the chart live to track CTIF movements.
How to buy CTIF stock?
You can buy Castellan Targeted Income ETF shares at the current price of 55.59. Orders are usually placed near 55.59 or 55.89, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CTIF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CTIF stock?
Investing in Castellan Targeted Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.58 - 55.59 and current price 55.59. Many compare 0.00% and 8.15% before placing orders at 55.59 or 55.89. Explore the CTIF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Castellan Targeted Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Castellan Targeted Income ETF in the past year was 55.59. Within 48.58 - 55.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Castellan Targeted Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Castellan Targeted Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Castellan Targeted Income ETF (CTIF) over the year was 48.58. Comparing it with the current 55.59 and 48.58 - 55.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CTIF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CTIF stock split?
Castellan Targeted Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.01, and 8.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.01
- Open
- 55.59
- Bid
- 55.59
- Ask
- 55.89
- Low
- 55.59
- High
- 55.59
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 2.93%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.15%
- Year Change
- 8.87%