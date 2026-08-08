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CTEF: Castellan Targeted Equity ETF
CTEF exchange rate has changed by -0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.94 and at a high of 90.28.
Follow Castellan Targeted Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CTEF stock price today?
Castellan Targeted Equity ETF stock is priced at 89.94 today. It trades within 89.94 - 90.28, yesterday's close was 90.58, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of CTEF shows these updates.
Does Castellan Targeted Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Castellan Targeted Equity ETF is currently valued at 89.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 53.46% and USD. View the chart live to track CTEF movements.
How to buy CTEF stock?
You can buy Castellan Targeted Equity ETF shares at the current price of 89.94. Orders are usually placed near 89.94 or 90.24, while 5 and -0.21% show market activity. Follow CTEF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CTEF stock?
Investing in Castellan Targeted Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.58 - 94.30 and current price 89.94. Many compare -0.43% and 20.90% before placing orders at 89.94 or 90.24. Explore the CTEF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Castellan Targeted Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Castellan Targeted Equity ETF in the past year was 94.30. Within 58.58 - 94.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Castellan Targeted Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Castellan Targeted Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Castellan Targeted Equity ETF (CTEF) over the year was 58.58. Comparing it with the current 89.94 and 58.58 - 94.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CTEF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CTEF stock split?
Castellan Targeted Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.58, and 53.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 90.58
- Open
- 90.13
- Bid
- 89.94
- Ask
- 90.24
- Low
- 89.94
- High
- 90.28
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -0.71%
- Month Change
- -0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.90%
- Year Change
- 53.46%