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CSPF: Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF
CSPF exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.98 and at a high of 26.08.
Follow Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CSPF stock price today?
Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF stock is priced at 26.02 today. It trades within 25.98 - 26.08, yesterday's close was 25.97, and trading volume reached 88. The live price chart of CSPF shows these updates.
Does Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF is currently valued at 26.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.31% and USD. View the chart live to track CSPF movements.
How to buy CSPF stock?
You can buy Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF shares at the current price of 26.02. Orders are usually placed near 26.02 or 26.32, while 88 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow CSPF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CSPF stock?
Investing in Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.37 - 26.81 and current price 26.02. Many compare 0.42% and -0.38% before placing orders at 26.02 or 26.32. Explore the CSPF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF in the past year was 26.81. Within 25.37 - 26.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF (CSPF) over the year was 25.37. Comparing it with the current 26.02 and 25.37 - 26.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CSPF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CSPF stock split?
Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.97, and -1.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.97
- Open
- 26.00
- Bid
- 26.02
- Ask
- 26.32
- Low
- 25.98
- High
- 26.08
- Volume
- 88
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.38%
- Year Change
- -1.31%