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CSNR: Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF
CSNR exchange rate has changed by 0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.11 and at a high of 36.33.
Follow Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CSNR stock price today?
Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF stock is priced at 36.25 today. It trades within 36.11 - 36.33, yesterday's close was 35.94, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of CSNR shows these updates.
Does Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF is currently valued at 36.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.23% and USD. View the chart live to track CSNR movements.
How to buy CSNR stock?
You can buy Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF shares at the current price of 36.25. Orders are usually placed near 36.25 or 36.55, while 10 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow CSNR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CSNR stock?
Investing in Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.06 - 38.77 and current price 36.25. Many compare 3.34% and -4.20% before placing orders at 36.25 or 36.55. Explore the CSNR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF in the past year was 38.77. Within 33.06 - 38.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF (CSNR) over the year was 33.06. Comparing it with the current 36.25 and 33.06 - 38.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CSNR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CSNR stock split?
Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.94, and -1.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.94
- Open
- 36.11
- Bid
- 36.25
- Ask
- 36.55
- Low
- 36.11
- High
- 36.33
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.86%
- Month Change
- 3.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.20%
- Year Change
- -1.23%