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CRMU
CRMU exchange rate has changed by 21.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.40 and at a high of 2.74.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CRMU stock price today?
stock is priced at 2.62 today. It trades within 2.40 - 2.74, yesterday's close was 2.15, and trading volume reached 138. The live price chart of CRMU shows these updates.
Does stock pay dividends?
is currently valued at 2.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -82.82% and USD. View the chart live to track CRMU movements.
How to buy CRMU stock?
You can buy shares at the current price of 2.62. Orders are usually placed near 2.62 or 2.92, while 138 and 6.94% show market activity. Follow CRMU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CRMU stock?
Investing in involves considering the yearly range 1.37 - 15.25 and current price 2.62. Many compare 71.24% and -73.32% before placing orders at 2.62 or 2.92. Explore the CRMU price chart live with daily changes.
What are stock highest prices?
The highest price of in the past year was 15.25. Within 1.37 - 15.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track performance using the live chart.
What are stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of (CRMU) over the year was 1.37. Comparing it with the current 2.62 and 1.37 - 15.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CRMU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CRMU stock split?
has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.15, and -82.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.15
- Open
- 2.45
- Bid
- 2.62
- Ask
- 2.92
- Low
- 2.40
- High
- 2.74
- Volume
- 138
- Daily Change
- 21.86%
- Month Change
- 71.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -73.32%
- Year Change
- -82.82%