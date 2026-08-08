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CRE: Cre8 Enterprise Ltd
CRE exchange rate has changed by -1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.60 and at a high of 2.72.
Follow Cre8 Enterprise Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CRE stock price today?
Cre8 Enterprise Ltd stock is priced at 2.66 today. It trades within 2.60 - 2.72, yesterday's close was 2.71, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of CRE shows these updates.
Does Cre8 Enterprise Ltd stock pay dividends?
Cre8 Enterprise Ltd is currently valued at 2.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 290.89% and USD. View the chart live to track CRE movements.
How to buy CRE stock?
You can buy Cre8 Enterprise Ltd shares at the current price of 2.66. Orders are usually placed near 2.66 or 2.96, while 55 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow CRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CRE stock?
Investing in Cre8 Enterprise Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.14 - 6.17 and current price 2.66. Many compare 11.76% and 20.91% before placing orders at 2.66 or 2.96. Explore the CRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cre8 Enterprise Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cre8 Enterprise Ltd in the past year was 6.17. Within 0.14 - 6.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cre8 Enterprise Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Cre8 Enterprise Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cre8 Enterprise Ltd (CRE) over the year was 0.14. Comparing it with the current 2.66 and 0.14 - 6.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CRE stock split?
Cre8 Enterprise Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.71, and 290.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.71
- Open
- 2.67
- Bid
- 2.66
- Ask
- 2.96
- Low
- 2.60
- High
- 2.72
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- -1.85%
- Month Change
- 11.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.91%
- Year Change
- 290.89%