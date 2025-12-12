- Overview
CRCL: Circle Internet Group, Inc.
CRCL exchange rate has changed by -5.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.0300 and at a high of 91.2800.
Follow Circle Internet Group, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CRCL stock price today?
Circle Internet Group, Inc. stock is priced at 83.7870 today. It trades within 82.0300 - 91.2800, yesterday's close was 88.6125, and trading volume reached 20315. The live price chart of CRCL shows these updates.
Does Circle Internet Group, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Circle Internet Group, Inc. is currently valued at 83.7870. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.15% and USD. View the chart live to track CRCL movements.
How to buy CRCL stock?
You can buy Circle Internet Group, Inc. shares at the current price of 83.7870. Orders are usually placed near 83.7870 or 83.7900, while 20315 and -6.66% show market activity. Follow CRCL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CRCL stock?
Investing in Circle Internet Group, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 64.9200 - 298.9800 and current price 83.7870. Many compare 8.46% and -54.63% before placing orders at 83.7870 or 83.7900. Explore the CRCL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Circle Internet Group, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Circle Internet Group, Inc. in the past year was 298.9800. Within 64.9200 - 298.9800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 88.6125 helps spot resistance levels. Track Circle Internet Group, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Circle Internet Group, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) over the year was 64.9200. Comparing it with the current 83.7870 and 64.9200 - 298.9800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CRCL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CRCL stock split?
Circle Internet Group, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 88.6125, and 21.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 88.6125
- Open
- 89.7700
- Bid
- 83.7870
- Ask
- 83.7900
- Low
- 82.0300
- High
- 91.2800
- Volume
- 20.315 K
- Daily Change
- -5.45%
- Month Change
- 8.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -54.63%
- Year Change
- 21.15%
