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CRCA: ProShares Ultra CRCL
CRCA exchange rate has changed by 10.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.67 and at a high of 13.94.
Follow ProShares Ultra CRCL dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CRCA stock price today?
ProShares Ultra CRCL stock is priced at 13.34 today. It trades within 12.67 - 13.94, yesterday's close was 12.07, and trading volume reached 1232. The live price chart of CRCA shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra CRCL stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra CRCL is currently valued at 13.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.80% and USD. View the chart live to track CRCA movements.
How to buy CRCA stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra CRCL shares at the current price of 13.34. Orders are usually placed near 13.34 or 13.64, while 1232 and 3.41% show market activity. Follow CRCA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CRCA stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra CRCL involves considering the yearly range 1.47 - 92.53 and current price 13.34. Many compare 28.02% and -60.71% before placing orders at 13.34 or 13.64. Explore the CRCA price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra CRCL stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra CRCL in the past year was 92.53. Within 1.47 - 92.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra CRCL performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra CRCL stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra CRCL (CRCA) over the year was 1.47. Comparing it with the current 13.34 and 1.47 - 92.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CRCA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CRCA stock split?
ProShares Ultra CRCL has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.07, and -9.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.07
- Open
- 12.90
- Bid
- 13.34
- Ask
- 13.64
- Low
- 12.67
- High
- 13.94
- Volume
- 1.232 K
- Daily Change
- 10.52%
- Month Change
- 28.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -60.71%
- Year Change
- -9.80%