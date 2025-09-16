Currencies / CRBD
CRBD
25.0500 USD 0.0300 (0.12%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRBD exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.0500 and at a high of 25.1700.
Daily Range
25.0500 25.1700
Year Range
22.5400 25.6400
- Previous Close
- 25.0800
- Open
- 25.1700
- Bid
- 25.0500
- Ask
- 25.0530
- Low
- 25.0500
- High
- 25.1700
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 5.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.61%
- Year Change
- -0.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%