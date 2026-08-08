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CPLB: NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF
CPLB exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.72 and at a high of 20.75.
Follow NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CPLB stock price today?
NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF stock is priced at 20.72 today. It trades within 20.72 - 20.75, yesterday's close was 20.68, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of CPLB shows these updates.
Does NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF is currently valued at 20.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.31% and USD. View the chart live to track CPLB movements.
How to buy CPLB stock?
You can buy NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF shares at the current price of 20.72. Orders are usually placed near 20.72 or 21.02, while 12 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow CPLB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CPLB stock?
Investing in NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.56 - 21.54 and current price 20.72. Many compare 0.34% and -3.18% before placing orders at 20.72 or 21.02. Explore the CPLB price chart live with daily changes.
What are NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF in the past year was 21.54. Within 20.56 - 21.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLB) over the year was 20.56. Comparing it with the current 20.72 and 20.56 - 21.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CPLB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CPLB stock split?
NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.68, and -3.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.68
- Open
- 20.73
- Bid
- 20.72
- Ask
- 21.02
- Low
- 20.72
- High
- 20.75
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.18%
- Year Change
- -3.31%