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CPHY: F/m Compoundr High Yield Bond ETF
CPHY exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.63 and at a high of 51.77.
Follow F/m Compoundr High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CPHY stock price today?
F/m Compoundr High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 51.63 today. It trades within 51.63 - 51.77, yesterday's close was 51.70, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of CPHY shows these updates.
Does F/m Compoundr High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
F/m Compoundr High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 51.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.71% and USD. View the chart live to track CPHY movements.
How to buy CPHY stock?
You can buy F/m Compoundr High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 51.63. Orders are usually placed near 51.63 or 51.93, while 4 and -0.27% show market activity. Follow CPHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CPHY stock?
Investing in F/m Compoundr High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.22 - 51.77 and current price 51.63. Many compare -0.21% and 0.16% before placing orders at 51.63 or 51.93. Explore the CPHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are F/m Compoundr High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of F/m Compoundr High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 51.77. Within 50.22 - 51.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track F/m Compoundr High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are F/m Compoundr High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of F/m Compoundr High Yield Bond ETF (CPHY) over the year was 50.22. Comparing it with the current 51.63 and 50.22 - 51.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CPHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CPHY stock split?
F/m Compoundr High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.70, and 2.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.70
- Open
- 51.77
- Bid
- 51.63
- Ask
- 51.93
- Low
- 51.63
- High
- 51.77
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- -0.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.16%
- Year Change
- 2.71%