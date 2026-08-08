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CPAG: F/m Compoundr U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
CPAG exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.73 and at a high of 101.75.
Follow F/m Compoundr U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CPAG stock price today?
F/m Compoundr U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock is priced at 101.75 today. It trades within 101.73 - 101.75, yesterday's close was 101.69, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of CPAG shows these updates.
Does F/m Compoundr U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
F/m Compoundr U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF is currently valued at 101.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.57% and USD. View the chart live to track CPAG movements.
How to buy CPAG stock?
You can buy F/m Compoundr U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 101.75. Orders are usually placed near 101.75 or 102.05, while 3 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow CPAG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CPAG stock?
Investing in F/m Compoundr U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.11 - 103.69 and current price 101.75. Many compare 0.34% and -1.58% before placing orders at 101.75 or 102.05. Explore the CPAG price chart live with daily changes.
What are F/m Compoundr U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of F/m Compoundr U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the past year was 103.69. Within 100.11 - 103.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 101.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track F/m Compoundr U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are F/m Compoundr U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of F/m Compoundr U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (CPAG) over the year was 100.11. Comparing it with the current 101.75 and 100.11 - 103.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CPAG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CPAG stock split?
F/m Compoundr U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 101.69, and 1.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 101.69
- Open
- 101.73
- Bid
- 101.75
- Ask
- 102.05
- Low
- 101.73
- High
- 101.75
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.58%
- Year Change
- 1.57%