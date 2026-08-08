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COSW: Roundhill Etf Trust - Cost Weeklypay Etf
COSW exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.45 and at a high of 39.85.
Follow Roundhill Etf Trust - Cost Weeklypay Etf dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is COSW stock price today?
Roundhill Etf Trust - Cost Weeklypay Etf stock is priced at 39.83 today. It trades within 39.45 - 39.85, yesterday's close was 39.72, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of COSW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill Etf Trust - Cost Weeklypay Etf stock pay dividends?
Roundhill Etf Trust - Cost Weeklypay Etf is currently valued at 39.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -19.84% and USD. View the chart live to track COSW movements.
How to buy COSW stock?
You can buy Roundhill Etf Trust - Cost Weeklypay Etf shares at the current price of 39.83. Orders are usually placed near 39.83 or 40.13, while 18 and 0.96% show market activity. Follow COSW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COSW stock?
Investing in Roundhill Etf Trust - Cost Weeklypay Etf involves considering the yearly range 38.57 - 50.30 and current price 39.83. Many compare -0.30% and -18.99% before placing orders at 39.83 or 40.13. Explore the COSW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill Etf Trust - Cost Weeklypay Etf stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill Etf Trust - Cost Weeklypay Etf in the past year was 50.30. Within 38.57 - 50.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Etf Trust - Cost Weeklypay Etf performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill Etf Trust - Cost Weeklypay Etf stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill Etf Trust - Cost Weeklypay Etf (COSW) over the year was 38.57. Comparing it with the current 39.83 and 38.57 - 50.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COSW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COSW stock split?
Roundhill Etf Trust - Cost Weeklypay Etf has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.72, and -19.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.72
- Open
- 39.45
- Bid
- 39.83
- Ask
- 40.13
- Low
- 39.45
- High
- 39.85
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- -0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.99%
- Year Change
- -19.84%