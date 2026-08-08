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COPZ: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Copper ETF
COPZ exchange rate has changed by 5.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.09 and at a high of 17.45.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Copper ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is COPZ stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Copper ETF stock is priced at 17.42 today. It trades within 17.09 - 17.45, yesterday's close was 16.56, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of COPZ shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Copper ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Copper ETF is currently valued at 17.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -17.21% and USD. View the chart live to track COPZ movements.
How to buy COPZ stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Copper ETF shares at the current price of 17.42. Orders are usually placed near 17.42 or 17.72, while 28 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow COPZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COPZ stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Copper ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.85 - 26.40 and current price 17.42. Many compare 27.06% and -27.43% before placing orders at 17.42 or 17.72. Explore the COPZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Copper ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Copper ETF in the past year was 26.40. Within 11.85 - 26.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Copper ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Copper ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Copper ETF (COPZ) over the year was 11.85. Comparing it with the current 17.42 and 11.85 - 26.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COPZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COPZ stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Copper ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.56, and -17.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.56
- Open
- 17.36
- Bid
- 17.42
- Ask
- 17.72
- Low
- 17.09
- High
- 17.45
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- 5.19%
- Month Change
- 27.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.43%
- Year Change
- -17.21%