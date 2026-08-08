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COPA: Themes Copper Miners ETF
COPA exchange rate has changed by 2.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.57 and at a high of 54.00.
Follow Themes Copper Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is COPA stock price today?
Themes Copper Miners ETF stock is priced at 54.00 today. It trades within 53.57 - 54.00, yesterday's close was 52.62, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of COPA shows these updates.
Does Themes Copper Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes Copper Miners ETF is currently valued at 54.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 68.43% and USD. View the chart live to track COPA movements.
How to buy COPA stock?
You can buy Themes Copper Miners ETF shares at the current price of 54.00. Orders are usually placed near 54.00 or 54.30, while 2 and 0.80% show market activity. Follow COPA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COPA stock?
Investing in Themes Copper Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.02 - 57.75 and current price 54.00. Many compare 13.95% and 0.88% before placing orders at 54.00 or 54.30. Explore the COPA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes Copper Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes Copper Miners ETF in the past year was 57.75. Within 32.02 - 57.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes Copper Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes Copper Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes Copper Miners ETF (COPA) over the year was 32.02. Comparing it with the current 54.00 and 32.02 - 57.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COPA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COPA stock split?
Themes Copper Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.62, and 68.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.62
- Open
- 53.57
- Bid
- 54.00
- Ask
- 54.30
- Low
- 53.57
- High
- 54.00
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 2.62%
- Month Change
- 13.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.88%
- Year Change
- 68.43%