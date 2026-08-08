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COMD: Global X Commodity Strategy ETF
COMD exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.65 and at a high of 27.65.
Follow Global X Commodity Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is COMD stock price today?
Global X Commodity Strategy ETF stock is priced at 27.65 today. It trades within 27.65 - 27.65, yesterday's close was 27.66, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of COMD shows these updates.
Does Global X Commodity Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Commodity Strategy ETF is currently valued at 27.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.13% and USD. View the chart live to track COMD movements.
How to buy COMD stock?
You can buy Global X Commodity Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 27.65. Orders are usually placed near 27.65 or 27.95, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow COMD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COMD stock?
Investing in Global X Commodity Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.28 - 29.64 and current price 27.65. Many compare 7.50% and 11.13% before placing orders at 27.65 or 27.95. Explore the COMD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Commodity Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Commodity Strategy ETF in the past year was 29.64. Within 24.28 - 29.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Commodity Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Commodity Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Commodity Strategy ETF (COMD) over the year was 24.28. Comparing it with the current 27.65 and 24.28 - 29.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COMD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COMD stock split?
Global X Commodity Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.66, and 11.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.66
- Open
- 27.65
- Bid
- 27.65
- Ask
- 27.95
- Low
- 27.65
- High
- 27.65
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 7.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.13%
- Year Change
- 11.13%