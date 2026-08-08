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COLO: Global X MSCI Colombia ETF
COLO exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.62 and at a high of 47.29.
Follow Global X MSCI Colombia ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is COLO stock price today?
Global X MSCI Colombia ETF stock is priced at 46.92 today. It trades within 46.62 - 47.29, yesterday's close was 46.90, and trading volume reached 313. The live price chart of COLO shows these updates.
Does Global X MSCI Colombia ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X MSCI Colombia ETF is currently valued at 46.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 47.13% and USD. View the chart live to track COLO movements.
How to buy COLO stock?
You can buy Global X MSCI Colombia ETF shares at the current price of 46.92. Orders are usually placed near 46.92 or 47.22, while 313 and -0.70% show market activity. Follow COLO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COLO stock?
Investing in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.51 - 47.45 and current price 46.92. Many compare 2.53% and 22.16% before placing orders at 46.92 or 47.22. Explore the COLO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X MSCI Colombia ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the past year was 47.45. Within 31.51 - 47.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X MSCI Colombia ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X MSCI Colombia ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (COLO) over the year was 31.51. Comparing it with the current 46.92 and 31.51 - 47.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COLO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COLO stock split?
Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.90, and 47.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.90
- Open
- 47.25
- Bid
- 46.92
- Ask
- 47.22
- Low
- 46.62
- High
- 47.29
- Volume
- 313
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 2.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.16%
- Year Change
- 47.13%