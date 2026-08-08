- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
COIW: Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF
COIW exchange rate has changed by 6.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.44 and at a high of 8.00.
Follow Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is COIW stock price today?
Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 7.92 today. It trades within 7.44 - 8.00, yesterday's close was 7.42, and trading volume reached 119. The live price chart of COIW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 7.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -35.66% and USD. View the chart live to track COIW movements.
How to buy COIW stock?
You can buy Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 7.92. Orders are usually placed near 7.92 or 8.22, while 119 and 5.60% show market activity. Follow COIW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COIW stock?
Investing in Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.19 - 16.53 and current price 7.92. Many compare 7.03% and -38.89% before placing orders at 7.92 or 8.22. Explore the COIW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 16.53. Within 7.19 - 16.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (COIW) over the year was 7.19. Comparing it with the current 7.92 and 7.19 - 16.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COIW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COIW stock split?
Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.42, and -35.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.42
- Open
- 7.50
- Bid
- 7.92
- Ask
- 8.22
- Low
- 7.44
- High
- 8.00
- Volume
- 119
- Daily Change
- 6.74%
- Month Change
- 7.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -38.89%
- Year Change
- -35.66%