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COIA: ProShares Ultra COIN
COIA exchange rate has changed by 10.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.09 and at a high of 6.79.
Follow ProShares Ultra COIN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is COIA stock price today?
ProShares Ultra COIN stock is priced at 6.66 today. It trades within 6.09 - 6.79, yesterday's close was 6.02, and trading volume reached 87. The live price chart of COIA shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra COIN stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra COIN is currently valued at 6.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -76.71% and USD. View the chart live to track COIA movements.
How to buy COIA stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra COIN shares at the current price of 6.66. Orders are usually placed near 6.66 or 6.96, while 87 and 8.29% show market activity. Follow COIA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COIA stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra COIN involves considering the yearly range 3.99 - 42.15 and current price 6.66. Many compare 14.63% and 15.63% before placing orders at 6.66 or 6.96. Explore the COIA price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra COIN stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra COIN in the past year was 42.15. Within 3.99 - 42.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra COIN performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra COIN stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra COIN (COIA) over the year was 3.99. Comparing it with the current 6.66 and 3.99 - 42.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COIA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COIA stock split?
ProShares Ultra COIN has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.02, and -76.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.02
- Open
- 6.15
- Bid
- 6.66
- Ask
- 6.96
- Low
- 6.09
- High
- 6.79
- Volume
- 87
- Daily Change
- 10.63%
- Month Change
- 14.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.63%
- Year Change
- -76.71%