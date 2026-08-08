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COHX
COHX exchange rate has changed by 26.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.00 and at a high of 47.61.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is COHX stock price today?
stock is priced at 45.01 today. It trades within 40.00 - 47.61, yesterday's close was 35.54, and trading volume reached 2401. The live price chart of COHX shows these updates.
Does stock pay dividends?
is currently valued at 45.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 77.34% and USD. View the chart live to track COHX movements.
How to buy COHX stock?
You can buy shares at the current price of 45.01. Orders are usually placed near 45.01 or 45.31, while 2401 and 10.32% show market activity. Follow COHX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COHX stock?
Investing in involves considering the yearly range 16.10 - 75.64 and current price 45.01. Many compare 111.91% and 24.15% before placing orders at 45.01 or 45.31. Explore the COHX price chart live with daily changes.
What are stock highest prices?
The highest price of in the past year was 75.64. Within 16.10 - 75.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track performance using the live chart.
What are stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of (COHX) over the year was 16.10. Comparing it with the current 45.01 and 16.10 - 75.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COHX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COHX stock split?
has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.54, and 77.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.54
- Open
- 40.80
- Bid
- 45.01
- Ask
- 45.31
- Low
- 40.00
- High
- 47.61
- Volume
- 2.401 K
- Daily Change
- 26.65%
- Month Change
- 111.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.15%
- Year Change
- 77.34%