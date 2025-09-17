QuotesSections
Currencies / COEPW
COEPW: Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc - Warrants

0.0214 USD 0.0071 (24.91%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

COEPW exchange rate has changed by -24.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0214 and at a high of 0.0214.

Follow Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0214 0.0214
Year Range
0.0042 0.0599
Previous Close
0.0285
Open
0.0214
Bid
0.0214
Ask
0.0244
Low
0.0214
High
0.0214
Volume
5
Daily Change
-24.91%
Month Change
-15.75%
6 Months Change
107.77%
Year Change
42.67%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev