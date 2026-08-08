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CNTN: Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.
CNTN exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.79 and at a high of 1.89.
Follow Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CNTN stock price today?
Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. stock is priced at 1.87 today. It trades within 1.79 - 1.89, yesterday's close was 1.86, and trading volume reached 773. The live price chart of CNTN shows these updates.
Does Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. is currently valued at 1.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -60.63% and USD. View the chart live to track CNTN movements.
How to buy CNTN stock?
You can buy Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. shares at the current price of 1.87. Orders are usually placed near 1.87 or 2.17, while 773 and 1.08% show market activity. Follow CNTN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CNTN stock?
Investing in Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 1.75 - 5.26 and current price 1.87. Many compare -1.58% and -61.44% before placing orders at 1.87 or 2.17. Explore the CNTN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. in the past year was 5.26. Within 1.75 - 5.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. (CNTN) over the year was 1.75. Comparing it with the current 1.87 and 1.75 - 5.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CNTN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CNTN stock split?
Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.86, and -60.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.86
- Open
- 1.85
- Bid
- 1.87
- Ask
- 2.17
- Low
- 1.79
- High
- 1.89
- Volume
- 773
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- -1.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -61.44%
- Year Change
- -60.63%