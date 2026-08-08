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CNEQ: Alger Concentrated Equity ETF
CNEQ exchange rate has changed by 1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.51 and at a high of 40.22.
Follow Alger Concentrated Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CNEQ stock price today?
Alger Concentrated Equity ETF stock is priced at 39.91 today. It trades within 39.51 - 40.22, yesterday's close was 39.47, and trading volume reached 157. The live price chart of CNEQ shows these updates.
Does Alger Concentrated Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Alger Concentrated Equity ETF is currently valued at 39.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.90% and USD. View the chart live to track CNEQ movements.
How to buy CNEQ stock?
You can buy Alger Concentrated Equity ETF shares at the current price of 39.91. Orders are usually placed near 39.91 or 40.21, while 157 and -0.77% show market activity. Follow CNEQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CNEQ stock?
Investing in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.47 - 42.01 and current price 39.91. Many compare 4.20% and 24.02% before placing orders at 39.91 or 40.21. Explore the CNEQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alger Concentrated Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alger Concentrated Equity ETF in the past year was 42.01. Within 29.47 - 42.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alger Concentrated Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Alger Concentrated Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (CNEQ) over the year was 29.47. Comparing it with the current 39.91 and 29.47 - 42.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CNEQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CNEQ stock split?
Alger Concentrated Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.47, and 26.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.47
- Open
- 40.22
- Bid
- 39.91
- Ask
- 40.21
- Low
- 39.51
- High
- 40.22
- Volume
- 157
- Daily Change
- 1.11%
- Month Change
- 4.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.02%
- Year Change
- 26.90%