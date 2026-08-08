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CMTV: Community BanCorp - Common stock
CMTV exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.53 and at a high of 40.55.
Follow Community BanCorp - Common stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CMTV stock price today?
Community BanCorp - Common stock stock is priced at 39.85 today. It trades within 39.53 - 40.55, yesterday's close was 40.04, and trading volume reached 56. The live price chart of CMTV shows these updates.
Does Community BanCorp - Common stock stock pay dividends?
Community BanCorp - Common stock is currently valued at 39.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.51% and USD. View the chart live to track CMTV movements.
How to buy CMTV stock?
You can buy Community BanCorp - Common stock shares at the current price of 39.85. Orders are usually placed near 39.85 or 40.15, while 56 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow CMTV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CMTV stock?
Investing in Community BanCorp - Common stock involves considering the yearly range 29.53 - 42.92 and current price 39.85. Many compare -2.66% and 31.65% before placing orders at 39.85 or 40.15. Explore the CMTV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Community BanCorp - Common stock stock highest prices?
The highest price of Community BanCorp - Common stock in the past year was 42.92. Within 29.53 - 42.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Community BanCorp - Common stock performance using the live chart.
What are Community BanCorp - Common stock stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Community BanCorp - Common stock (CMTV) over the year was 29.53. Comparing it with the current 39.85 and 29.53 - 42.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMTV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CMTV stock split?
Community BanCorp - Common stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.04, and 26.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.04
- Open
- 40.06
- Bid
- 39.85
- Ask
- 40.15
- Low
- 39.53
- High
- 40.55
- Volume
- 56
- Daily Change
- -0.47%
- Month Change
- -2.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.65%
- Year Change
- 26.51%