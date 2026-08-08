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CMDB: Costamare Bulkers Holdings Ltd
CMDB exchange rate has changed by -4.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.51 and at a high of 18.72.
Follow Costamare Bulkers Holdings Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CMDB stock price today?
Costamare Bulkers Holdings Ltd stock is priced at 17.78 today. It trades within 17.51 - 18.72, yesterday's close was 18.53, and trading volume reached 97. The live price chart of CMDB shows these updates.
Does Costamare Bulkers Holdings Ltd stock pay dividends?
Costamare Bulkers Holdings Ltd is currently valued at 17.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.92% and USD. View the chart live to track CMDB movements.
How to buy CMDB stock?
You can buy Costamare Bulkers Holdings Ltd shares at the current price of 17.78. Orders are usually placed near 17.78 or 18.08, while 97 and -5.02% show market activity. Follow CMDB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CMDB stock?
Investing in Costamare Bulkers Holdings Ltd involves considering the yearly range 14.88 - 20.92 and current price 17.78. Many compare -10.74% and -3.84% before placing orders at 17.78 or 18.08. Explore the CMDB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Costamare Bulkers Holdings Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Costamare Bulkers Holdings Ltd in the past year was 20.92. Within 14.88 - 20.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Costamare Bulkers Holdings Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Costamare Bulkers Holdings Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Costamare Bulkers Holdings Ltd (CMDB) over the year was 14.88. Comparing it with the current 17.78 and 14.88 - 20.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMDB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CMDB stock split?
Costamare Bulkers Holdings Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.53, and -7.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.53
- Open
- 18.72
- Bid
- 17.78
- Ask
- 18.08
- Low
- 17.51
- High
- 18.72
- Volume
- 97
- Daily Change
- -4.05%
- Month Change
- -10.74%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.84%
- Year Change
- -7.92%