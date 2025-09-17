QuotesSections
CLNNW: Clene Inc - Warrant

0.0262 USD 0.0009 (3.56%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CLNNW exchange rate has changed by 3.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0202 and at a high of 0.0264.

Follow Clene Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0202 0.0264
Year Range
0.0202 0.0550
Previous Close
0.0253
Open
0.0202
Bid
0.0262
Ask
0.0292
Low
0.0202
High
0.0264
Volume
17
Daily Change
3.56%
Month Change
-6.76%
6 Months Change
-19.38%
Year Change
-52.36%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev