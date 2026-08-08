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CLNK: Common Shares of Beneficial Interest of Bitwise Chainlink ETF
CLNK exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.84 and at a high of 15.11.
Follow Common Shares of Beneficial Interest of Bitwise Chainlink ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CLNK stock price today?
Common Shares of Beneficial Interest of Bitwise Chainlink ETF stock is priced at 14.92 today. It trades within 14.84 - 15.11, yesterday's close was 14.92, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of CLNK shows these updates.
Does Common Shares of Beneficial Interest of Bitwise Chainlink ETF stock pay dividends?
Common Shares of Beneficial Interest of Bitwise Chainlink ETF is currently valued at 14.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -41.70% and USD. View the chart live to track CLNK movements.
How to buy CLNK stock?
You can buy Common Shares of Beneficial Interest of Bitwise Chainlink ETF shares at the current price of 14.92. Orders are usually placed near 14.92 or 15.22, while 8 and -1.06% show market activity. Follow CLNK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLNK stock?
Investing in Common Shares of Beneficial Interest of Bitwise Chainlink ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.79 - 26.79 and current price 14.92. Many compare -0.13% and -6.28% before placing orders at 14.92 or 15.22. Explore the CLNK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Common Shares of Beneficial Interest of Bitwise Chainlink ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Common Shares of Beneficial Interest of Bitwise Chainlink ETF in the past year was 26.79. Within 12.79 - 26.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Common Shares of Beneficial Interest of Bitwise Chainlink ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Common Shares of Beneficial Interest of Bitwise Chainlink ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Common Shares of Beneficial Interest of Bitwise Chainlink ETF (CLNK) over the year was 12.79. Comparing it with the current 14.92 and 12.79 - 26.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLNK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLNK stock split?
Common Shares of Beneficial Interest of Bitwise Chainlink ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.92, and -41.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.92
- Open
- 15.08
- Bid
- 14.92
- Ask
- 15.22
- Low
- 14.84
- High
- 15.11
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.28%
- Year Change
- -41.70%