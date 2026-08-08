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CLCV: Crossmark Large Cap Value ETF
CLCV exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.30 and at a high of 31.33.
Follow Crossmark Large Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CLCV stock price today?
Crossmark Large Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 31.30 today. It trades within 31.30 - 31.33, yesterday's close was 31.15, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of CLCV shows these updates.
Does Crossmark Large Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Crossmark Large Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 31.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.33% and USD. View the chart live to track CLCV movements.
How to buy CLCV stock?
You can buy Crossmark Large Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 31.30. Orders are usually placed near 31.30 or 31.60, while 3 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow CLCV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLCV stock?
Investing in Crossmark Large Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.11 - 32.01 and current price 31.30. Many compare 2.09% and 14.99% before placing orders at 31.30 or 31.60. Explore the CLCV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Crossmark Large Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Crossmark Large Cap Value ETF in the past year was 32.01. Within 25.11 - 32.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Crossmark Large Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Crossmark Large Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Crossmark Large Cap Value ETF (CLCV) over the year was 25.11. Comparing it with the current 31.30 and 25.11 - 32.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLCV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLCV stock split?
Crossmark Large Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.15, and 23.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.15
- Open
- 31.33
- Bid
- 31.30
- Ask
- 31.60
- Low
- 31.30
- High
- 31.33
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 2.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.99%
- Year Change
- 23.33%