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CLCG: Crossmark Large Cap Growth ETF
CLCG exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.99 and at a high of 29.11.
Follow Crossmark Large Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CLCG stock price today?
Crossmark Large Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 29.02 today. It trades within 28.99 - 29.11, yesterday's close was 28.85, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of CLCG shows these updates.
Does Crossmark Large Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Crossmark Large Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 29.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.48% and USD. View the chart live to track CLCG movements.
How to buy CLCG stock?
You can buy Crossmark Large Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 29.02. Orders are usually placed near 29.02 or 29.32, while 5 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow CLCG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLCG stock?
Investing in Crossmark Large Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.52 - 29.90 and current price 29.02. Many compare 2.26% and 12.74% before placing orders at 29.02 or 29.32. Explore the CLCG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Crossmark Large Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Crossmark Large Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 29.90. Within 23.52 - 29.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Crossmark Large Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Crossmark Large Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Crossmark Large Cap Growth ETF (CLCG) over the year was 23.52. Comparing it with the current 29.02 and 23.52 - 29.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLCG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLCG stock split?
Crossmark Large Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.85, and 14.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.85
- Open
- 28.99
- Bid
- 29.02
- Ask
- 29.32
- Low
- 28.99
- High
- 29.11
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- 2.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.74%
- Year Change
- 14.48%