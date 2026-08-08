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CLBR: Colombier Acquisition Corp. III
CLBR exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.26 and at a high of 10.27.
Follow Colombier Acquisition Corp. III dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CLBR stock price today?
Colombier Acquisition Corp. III stock is priced at 10.26 today. It trades within 10.26 - 10.27, yesterday's close was 10.27, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of CLBR shows these updates.
Does Colombier Acquisition Corp. III stock pay dividends?
Colombier Acquisition Corp. III is currently valued at 10.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.58% and USD. View the chart live to track CLBR movements.
How to buy CLBR stock?
You can buy Colombier Acquisition Corp. III shares at the current price of 10.26. Orders are usually placed near 10.26 or 10.56, while 7 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow CLBR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLBR stock?
Investing in Colombier Acquisition Corp. III involves considering the yearly range 10.02 - 10.40 and current price 10.26. Many compare -0.39% and 1.58% before placing orders at 10.26 or 10.56. Explore the CLBR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Colombier Acquisition Corp. III stock highest prices?
The highest price of Colombier Acquisition Corp. III in the past year was 10.40. Within 10.02 - 10.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Colombier Acquisition Corp. III performance using the live chart.
What are Colombier Acquisition Corp. III stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Colombier Acquisition Corp. III (CLBR) over the year was 10.02. Comparing it with the current 10.26 and 10.02 - 10.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLBR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLBR stock split?
Colombier Acquisition Corp. III has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.27, and 1.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.27
- Open
- 10.27
- Bid
- 10.26
- Ask
- 10.56
- Low
- 10.26
- High
- 10.27
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.58%
- Year Change
- 1.58%