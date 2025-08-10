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CII: Blackrock Capital and Income Fund Inc
CII exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.67 and at a high of 25.26.
Follow Blackrock Capital and Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
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- D1
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- MN
CII News
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- Christmas 2025 Wish List: Reviewing Last Year's Picks, Next Year's Gift
- CII: Most Expensive Valuation In A Decade (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:CII)
- CII stock hits all-time high at 25.64 USD
- CII: Options Fund With 7% Income, Decent Growth, Zero Leverage, And Lower Volatility
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- CII: Strong Total Returns For Long-Term Investors And Monthly Pay (NYSE:CII)
- ETV: Decent Price Right Now, But Not As Diversified As I Would Like
- CII: The New Strategy Has Worked For This 8% Dividend Yielder (NYSE:CII)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CII stock price today?
Blackrock Capital and Income Fund Inc stock is priced at 24.71 today. It trades within 24.67 - 25.26, yesterday's close was 24.61, and trading volume reached 180. The live price chart of CII shows these updates.
Does Blackrock Capital and Income Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Blackrock Capital and Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 24.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.81% and USD. View the chart live to track CII movements.
How to buy CII stock?
You can buy Blackrock Capital and Income Fund Inc shares at the current price of 24.71. Orders are usually placed near 24.71 or 25.01, while 180 and -2.18% show market activity. Follow CII updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CII stock?
Investing in Blackrock Capital and Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 20.43 - 26.16 and current price 24.71. Many compare 1.10% and 10.07% before placing orders at 24.71 or 25.01. Explore the CII price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blackrock Capital and Income Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blackrock Capital and Income Fund Inc in the past year was 26.16. Within 20.43 - 26.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackrock Capital and Income Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Blackrock Capital and Income Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blackrock Capital and Income Fund Inc (CII) over the year was 20.43. Comparing it with the current 24.71 and 20.43 - 26.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CII moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CII stock split?
Blackrock Capital and Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.61, and 10.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.61
- Open
- 25.26
- Bid
- 24.71
- Ask
- 25.01
- Low
- 24.67
- High
- 25.26
- Volume
- 180
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 1.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.07%
- Year Change
- 10.81%