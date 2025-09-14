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CHY: Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund - Closed End Fund
CHY exchange rate has changed by 1.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.02 and at a high of 13.15.
Follow Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHY News
- NIE: This Convertible CEF Is Worth A Test Drive (NYSE:NIE)
- Calamos Convertible And High Income Fund Q1 2026 Commentary
- How To Invest $100,000 Today: 5 Strategies For Success
- Calamos Convertible And High Income Fund Q4 2025 Commentary (CHY)
- CHY: Well-Supported 10% Dividend Yield (NASDAQ:CHY)
- CHY: 10% Yield On Convertibles (NASDAQ:CHY)
- Calamos Convertible And High Income Fund Q3 2025 Commentary (CHY)
- Calamos U.S. Convertible Strategy Q3 2025 Commentary (NASDAQ:CHY)
- ECF: Strong Results While Discount Remains Appealing (NYSE:ECF)
- CHY: Discounted Valuation On This Steady Convertible Fund (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:CHY)
- Calamos Convertible And High Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CHY stock price today?
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund - Closed End Fund stock is priced at 13.14 today. It trades within 13.02 - 13.15, yesterday's close was 12.93, and trading volume reached 271. The live price chart of CHY shows these updates.
Does Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund - Closed End Fund stock pay dividends?
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund - Closed End Fund is currently valued at 13.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.67% and USD. View the chart live to track CHY movements.
How to buy CHY stock?
You can buy Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund - Closed End Fund shares at the current price of 13.14. Orders are usually placed near 13.14 or 13.44, while 271 and 0.84% show market activity. Follow CHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHY stock?
Investing in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund - Closed End Fund involves considering the yearly range 10.41 - 13.91 and current price 13.14. Many compare 4.70% and 10.14% before placing orders at 13.14 or 13.44. Explore the CHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund - Closed End Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund - Closed End Fund in the past year was 13.91. Within 10.41 - 13.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund - Closed End Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund - Closed End Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund - Closed End Fund (CHY) over the year was 10.41. Comparing it with the current 13.14 and 10.41 - 13.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHY stock split?
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund - Closed End Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.93, and 21.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.93
- Open
- 13.03
- Bid
- 13.14
- Ask
- 13.44
- Low
- 13.02
- High
- 13.15
- Volume
- 271
- Daily Change
- 1.62%
- Month Change
- 4.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.14%
- Year Change
- 21.67%