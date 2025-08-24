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CHW: Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund - Closed End Fund
CHW exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.49 and at a high of 8.55.
Follow Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHW News
- CHW: The Discount Is Attractive, But The Strategy Isn't Working
- Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Q1 2026 Commentary
- SCD: Unique CEF Could Be Well-Positioned To Outperform In The Current Environment
- CHW: Strong Dividend Coverage And Attractive Valuation (NASDAQ:CHW)
- SCD: A Reasonable Fund For Income Investors (NYSE:SCD)
- PGP: Fails To Live Up To Its Potential And Is Not Worth The Current Price (NYSE:PGP)
- Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Q3 2025 Commentary
- Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- CSQ CEF: An Excellent Hybrid Fund For The Income Investors; But Is It A Buy? (NASDAQ:CSQ)
- SCD: An Excellent Hybrid Fund For Income Investors, 9% Plus Yield (NYSE:SCD)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CHW stock price today?
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund - Closed End Fund stock is priced at 8.53 today. It trades within 8.49 - 8.55, yesterday's close was 8.47, and trading volume reached 428. The live price chart of CHW shows these updates.
Does Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund - Closed End Fund stock pay dividends?
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund - Closed End Fund is currently valued at 8.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.17% and USD. View the chart live to track CHW movements.
How to buy CHW stock?
You can buy Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund - Closed End Fund shares at the current price of 8.53. Orders are usually placed near 8.53 or 8.83, while 428 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow CHW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHW stock?
Investing in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund - Closed End Fund involves considering the yearly range 6.98 - 9.18 and current price 8.53. Many compare 2.77% and 4.79% before placing orders at 8.53 or 8.83. Explore the CHW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund - Closed End Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund - Closed End Fund in the past year was 9.18. Within 6.98 - 9.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund - Closed End Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund - Closed End Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund - Closed End Fund (CHW) over the year was 6.98. Comparing it with the current 8.53 and 6.98 - 9.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHW stock split?
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund - Closed End Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.47, and 17.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.47
- Open
- 8.50
- Bid
- 8.53
- Ask
- 8.83
- Low
- 8.49
- High
- 8.55
- Volume
- 428
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- 2.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.79%
- Year Change
- 17.17%