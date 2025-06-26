QuotesSections
Currencies / CHT
CHT: Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd

44.69 USD 0.32 (0.71%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CHT exchange rate has changed by -0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.68 and at a high of 44.94.

Follow Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
44.68 44.94
Year Range
36.61 47.03
Previous Close
45.01
Open
44.94
Bid
44.69
Ask
44.99
Low
44.68
High
44.94
Volume
55
Daily Change
-0.71%
Month Change
2.20%
6 Months Change
13.14%
Year Change
13.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%