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CHRI: Global X S&P 500 Christian Values ETF
CHRI exchange rate has changed by -0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.25 and at a high of 91.25.
Follow Global X S&P 500 Christian Values ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is CHRI stock price today?
Global X S&P 500 Christian Values ETF stock is priced at 91.25 today. It trades within 91.25 - 91.25, yesterday's close was 91.60, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of CHRI shows these updates.
Does Global X S&P 500 Christian Values ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X S&P 500 Christian Values ETF is currently valued at 91.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.04% and USD. View the chart live to track CHRI movements.
How to buy CHRI stock?
You can buy Global X S&P 500 Christian Values ETF shares at the current price of 91.25. Orders are usually placed near 91.25 or 91.55, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CHRI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHRI stock?
Investing in Global X S&P 500 Christian Values ETF involves considering the yearly range 75.70 - 91.96 and current price 91.25. Many compare 1.41% and 12.63% before placing orders at 91.25 or 91.55. Explore the CHRI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X S&P 500 Christian Values ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X S&P 500 Christian Values ETF in the past year was 91.96. Within 75.70 - 91.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 91.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X S&P 500 Christian Values ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X S&P 500 Christian Values ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X S&P 500 Christian Values ETF (CHRI) over the year was 75.70. Comparing it with the current 91.25 and 75.70 - 91.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHRI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHRI stock split?
Global X S&P 500 Christian Values ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 91.60, and 15.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 91.60
- Open
- 91.25
- Bid
- 91.25
- Ask
- 91.55
- Low
- 91.25
- High
- 91.25
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.38%
- Month Change
- 1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.63%
- Year Change
- 15.04%