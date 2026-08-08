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CHPY: YieldMax(TM) Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF
CHPY exchange rate has changed by 1.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.86 and at a high of 71.96.
Follow YieldMax(TM) Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CHPY stock price today?
YieldMax(TM) Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF stock is priced at 71.32 today. It trades within 69.86 - 71.96, yesterday's close was 70.06, and trading volume reached 518. The live price chart of CHPY shows these updates.
Does YieldMax(TM) Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax(TM) Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF is currently valued at 71.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.67% and USD. View the chart live to track CHPY movements.
How to buy CHPY stock?
You can buy YieldMax(TM) Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF shares at the current price of 71.32. Orders are usually placed near 71.32 or 71.62, while 518 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow CHPY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHPY stock?
Investing in YieldMax(TM) Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.10 - 89.86 and current price 71.32. Many compare 8.04% and 22.33% before placing orders at 71.32 or 71.62. Explore the CHPY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax(TM) Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax(TM) Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF in the past year was 89.86. Within 52.10 - 89.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 70.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax(TM) Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax(TM) Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax(TM) Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF (CHPY) over the year was 52.10. Comparing it with the current 71.32 and 52.10 - 89.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHPY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHPY stock split?
YieldMax(TM) Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 70.06, and 17.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 70.06
- Open
- 71.58
- Bid
- 71.32
- Ask
- 71.62
- Low
- 69.86
- High
- 71.96
- Volume
- 518
- Daily Change
- 1.80%
- Month Change
- 8.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.33%
- Year Change
- 17.67%