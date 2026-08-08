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CHPX: Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF
CHPX exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.80 and at a high of 95.57.
Follow Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CHPX stock price today?
Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF stock is priced at 94.24 today. It trades within 92.80 - 95.57, yesterday's close was 93.60, and trading volume reached 65. The live price chart of CHPX shows these updates.
Does Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF is currently valued at 94.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 84.53% and USD. View the chart live to track CHPX movements.
How to buy CHPX stock?
You can buy Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF shares at the current price of 94.24. Orders are usually placed near 94.24 or 94.54, while 65 and -1.22% show market activity. Follow CHPX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHPX stock?
Investing in Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.54 - 112.00 and current price 94.24. Many compare 8.63% and 57.04% before placing orders at 94.24 or 94.54. Explore the CHPX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF in the past year was 112.00. Within 49.54 - 112.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 93.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF (CHPX) over the year was 49.54. Comparing it with the current 94.24 and 49.54 - 112.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHPX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHPX stock split?
Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 93.60, and 84.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 93.60
- Open
- 95.40
- Bid
- 94.24
- Ask
- 94.54
- Low
- 92.80
- High
- 95.57
- Volume
- 65
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 8.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 57.04%
- Year Change
- 84.53%