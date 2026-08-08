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CHOW: Chowchow Cloud International Holdings Ltd
CHOW exchange rate has changed by -5.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.35 and at a high of 0.38.
Follow Chowchow Cloud International Holdings Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CHOW stock price today?
Chowchow Cloud International Holdings Ltd stock is priced at 0.35 today. It trades within 0.35 - 0.38, yesterday's close was 0.37, and trading volume reached 190. The live price chart of CHOW shows these updates.
Does Chowchow Cloud International Holdings Ltd stock pay dividends?
Chowchow Cloud International Holdings Ltd is currently valued at 0.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -95.63% and USD. View the chart live to track CHOW movements.
How to buy CHOW stock?
You can buy Chowchow Cloud International Holdings Ltd shares at the current price of 0.35. Orders are usually placed near 0.35 or 0.65, while 190 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CHOW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHOW stock?
Investing in Chowchow Cloud International Holdings Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.27 - 21.91 and current price 0.35. Many compare 0.00% and -28.18% before placing orders at 0.35 or 0.65. Explore the CHOW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Chowchow Cloud International Holdings Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Chowchow Cloud International Holdings Ltd in the past year was 21.91. Within 0.27 - 21.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chowchow Cloud International Holdings Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Chowchow Cloud International Holdings Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Chowchow Cloud International Holdings Ltd (CHOW) over the year was 0.27. Comparing it with the current 0.35 and 0.27 - 21.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHOW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHOW stock split?
Chowchow Cloud International Holdings Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.37, and -95.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.37
- Open
- 0.35
- Bid
- 0.35
- Ask
- 0.65
- Low
- 0.35
- High
- 0.38
- Volume
- 190
- Daily Change
- -5.41%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.18%
- Year Change
- -95.63%