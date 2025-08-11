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CHI: Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund - Closed End
CHI exchange rate has changed by 1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.88 and at a high of 13.08.
Follow Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund - Closed End dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHI News
- NIE: This Convertible CEF Is Worth A Test Drive (NYSE:NIE)
- CHI: Strong Performance, But Tech Exposure Could Be A Risk (NASDAQ:CHI)
- A-shares Half-Year Closing: STAR 50 Soars Over 64% in H1, ChiNext Gains Over 35%
- Calamos Convertible Opportunities And Income Fund Q1 2026 Commentary (CHI)
- CHI: Inflation Still A Problem; This CEF Should Outperform Traditional Bonds In Real Terms
- Calamos Convertible Opportunities And Income Fund Q4 2025 Commentary (CHI)
- AVK: This CEF Offers A Better Way To Invest In Bonds Than Most Other Funds (NYSE:AVK)
- Channel Infrastructure FY25 slides: dividend jumps 18% on cash flow strength
- CHI: Attractive Valuation But Not A Buy Yet (NASDAQ:CHI)
- CCD: More Interesting After Premium Moderates (NASDAQ:CCD)
- Calamos Convertible Opportunities And Income Fund Q3 2025 Commentary
- 12 Years With Zero Gains: Can Your Retirement Plan Survive A "Lost Decade"
- CHI: A Fully Covered 10.85% Yielding CEF Trading At A Reasonable Price
- Calamos U.S. Convertible Strategy Q3 2025 Commentary (NASDAQ:CHY)
- Calamos Convertible Opportunities And Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- CT UK High Income trust achieves full dividend coverage
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CHI stock price today?
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund - Closed End stock is priced at 13.04 today. It trades within 12.88 - 13.08, yesterday's close was 12.87, and trading volume reached 315. The live price chart of CHI shows these updates.
Does Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund - Closed End stock pay dividends?
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund - Closed End is currently valued at 13.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.72% and USD. View the chart live to track CHI movements.
How to buy CHI stock?
You can buy Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund - Closed End shares at the current price of 13.04. Orders are usually placed near 13.04 or 13.34, while 315 and 0.77% show market activity. Follow CHI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHI stock?
Investing in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund - Closed End involves considering the yearly range 10.26 - 13.50 and current price 13.04. Many compare 4.15% and 14.79% before placing orders at 13.04 or 13.34. Explore the CHI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund - Closed End stock highest prices?
The highest price of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund - Closed End in the past year was 13.50. Within 10.26 - 13.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund - Closed End performance using the live chart.
What are Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund - Closed End stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund - Closed End (CHI) over the year was 10.26. Comparing it with the current 13.04 and 10.26 - 13.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHI stock split?
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund - Closed End has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.87, and 26.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.87
- Open
- 12.94
- Bid
- 13.04
- Ask
- 13.34
- Low
- 12.88
- High
- 13.08
- Volume
- 315
- Daily Change
- 1.32%
- Month Change
- 4.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.79%
- Year Change
- 26.72%