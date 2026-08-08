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CHA: China Telecom Corp Ltd
CHA exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.13 and at a high of 10.33.
Follow China Telecom Corp Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CHA stock price today?
China Telecom Corp Ltd stock is priced at 10.18 today. It trades within 10.13 - 10.33, yesterday's close was 10.16, and trading volume reached 883. The live price chart of CHA shows these updates.
Does China Telecom Corp Ltd stock pay dividends?
China Telecom Corp Ltd is currently valued at 10.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.86% and USD. View the chart live to track CHA movements.
How to buy CHA stock?
You can buy China Telecom Corp Ltd shares at the current price of 10.18. Orders are usually placed near 10.18 or 10.48, while 883 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow CHA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHA stock?
Investing in China Telecom Corp Ltd involves considering the yearly range 8.98 - 13.40 and current price 10.18. Many compare -10.78% and -3.60% before placing orders at 10.18 or 10.48. Explore the CHA price chart live with daily changes.
What are China Telecom Corp Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of China Telecom Corp Ltd in the past year was 13.40. Within 8.98 - 13.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track China Telecom Corp Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are China Telecom Corp Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of China Telecom Corp Ltd (CHA) over the year was 8.98. Comparing it with the current 10.18 and 8.98 - 13.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHA stock split?
China Telecom Corp Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.16, and -4.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.16
- Open
- 10.21
- Bid
- 10.18
- Ask
- 10.48
- Low
- 10.13
- High
- 10.33
- Volume
- 883
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- -10.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.60%
- Year Change
- -4.86%