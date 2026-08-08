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CGVV: Share class
CGVV exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.26 and at a high of 32.38.
Follow Share class dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CGVV stock price today?
Share class stock is priced at 32.32 today. It trades within 32.26 - 32.38, yesterday's close was 32.11, and trading volume reached 61. The live price chart of CGVV shows these updates.
Does Share class stock pay dividends?
Share class is currently valued at 32.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.12% and USD. View the chart live to track CGVV movements.
How to buy CGVV stock?
You can buy Share class shares at the current price of 32.32. Orders are usually placed near 32.32 or 32.62, while 61 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow CGVV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CGVV stock?
Investing in Share class involves considering the yearly range 25.53 - 32.38 and current price 32.32. Many compare 2.15% and 13.80% before placing orders at 32.32 or 32.62. Explore the CGVV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Share class stock highest prices?
The highest price of Share class in the past year was 32.38. Within 25.53 - 32.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Share class performance using the live chart.
What are Share class stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Share class (CGVV) over the year was 25.53. Comparing it with the current 32.32 and 25.53 - 32.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGVV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CGVV stock split?
Share class has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.11, and 24.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.11
- Open
- 32.26
- Bid
- 32.32
- Ask
- 32.62
- Low
- 32.26
- High
- 32.38
- Volume
- 61
- Daily Change
- 0.65%
- Month Change
- 2.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.80%
- Year Change
- 24.12%