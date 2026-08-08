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CGUI: Share class
CGUI exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.29 and at a high of 25.32.
Follow Share class dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CGUI stock price today?
Share class stock is priced at 25.31 today. It trades within 25.29 - 25.32, yesterday's close was 25.28, and trading volume reached 56. The live price chart of CGUI shows these updates.
Does Share class stock pay dividends?
Share class is currently valued at 25.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.32% and USD. View the chart live to track CGUI movements.
How to buy CGUI stock?
You can buy Share class shares at the current price of 25.31. Orders are usually placed near 25.31 or 25.61, while 56 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow CGUI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CGUI stock?
Investing in Share class involves considering the yearly range 25.26 - 25.41 and current price 25.31. Many compare 0.00% and -0.16% before placing orders at 25.31 or 25.61. Explore the CGUI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Share class stock highest prices?
The highest price of Share class in the past year was 25.41. Within 25.26 - 25.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Share class performance using the live chart.
What are Share class stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Share class (CGUI) over the year was 25.26. Comparing it with the current 25.31 and 25.26 - 25.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGUI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CGUI stock split?
Share class has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.28, and -0.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.28
- Open
- 25.29
- Bid
- 25.31
- Ask
- 25.61
- Low
- 25.29
- High
- 25.32
- Volume
- 56
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.16%
- Year Change
- -0.32%